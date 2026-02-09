Is Portugal shifting to the right?

Centre-left socialist president is elected, but far-right rival secures record share of the vote.

After decades of being largely immune to political upheaval, Portugal is witnessing what many consider an accelerated shift to the right.

This week’s presidential election is seen as a wake-up call.

It brought to power a centre-left politician – with a big win.

But the strong showing of his rival, the far-right candidate, signals that Portugal could be on a path to joining other European countries in a political move to the right.

The president of this European country is largely a figurehead, but he still wields considerable power.

So, how will this vote shape Portugal’s political future? And how has it been watched across Europe?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Miguel Poiares Maduro – Director of the School of Transnational Governance at the European University Institute

Karel Lannoo – CEO of the Centre for European Policy Studies

Rui Gomes da Silva – Lawyer and former Portuguese parliamentary affairs minister