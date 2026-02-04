Why is there a mixed reaction in India to the US trade deal?

Trump and Modi hail agreement but details remains vague.

India and the US announce a trade deal, with relief from some of US President Donald Trump’s harshest tariffs.

Trump says India will stop buying Russian oil and open up to US business.

So, why’s the deal getting a mixed reaction in India?

Presenter: Rishaad Salamat

Guests:

Ajay Chhibber – Distinguished visiting scholar at the Institute for International Economic Policy at George Washington University

Biswajit Dhar – Trade economist and former professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University

Harry Broadman – Former chief-of-staff at the President’s Council of Economic Advisers, a US government agency