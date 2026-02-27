Why is Trump objecting to al-Maliki’s comeback?

Iraq is in a political deadlock. It still has no government, though general elections were held in November.

At the heart of the crisis is the former prime minister, Nouri al-Maliki, who was picked by the majority coalition in parliament as its candidate to take over the role again.

But that choice has been met with strong opposition from United States President Donald Trump.

And that warning has further polarised the political landscape in the country.

So, what’s really behind Washington’s strong stance against al-Maliki? And what role does the US still play in Iraq?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests

Muhanad Seloom – Assistant professor of international politics at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

Ahmed Rushdi – President of the House of Iraqi Expertise Foundation, and a former foreign policy adviser in the Iraqi parliament.

Kenneth Katzman – Senior Fellow at The Soufan Center