Are the US and Iran moving closer to war?
Diplomacy continues despite the significant United States military build-up.
More talks are planned for Thursday between Iran and the United States, which is mobilising its largest military force since the invasion of Iraq more than two decades ago.
Amid mixed messages from US President Donald Trump, Tehran says it wants talks, but is ready for war, too.
So, where do both sides stand?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Jamal Abdi – President of the National Iranian American Council
Hassan Ahmadian – Associate professor at the University of Tehran
Richard Weitz – Senior fellow at the NATO Defense College
Published On 23 Feb 2026