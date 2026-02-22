What will Trump’s latest sweeping tariffs mean for the world?
The US president has injected new uncertainty into the global economy with a 15 percent tariff on all imports.
US President Donald Trump has announced a 15 percent across-the-board tariff on all imports.
The move comes just a day after he set tariffs at 10 percent, enraged by a Supreme Court ruling that struck down much of his tariff regime.
Governments across the world, including those that already struck tariff deals with the United States, will be analysing the new policy.
What will the implications be for them? And how is the global economy reacting to Trump’s latest decision?
Presenter: Tom McRae
Guests:
Deborah Elms – head of trade policy, Hinrich Foundation
Rebecca Christie – senior fellow, Bruegel think tank
Garima Kapoor – deputy head of research, Elara Securities