Trump’s tariff regime has been ruled unlawful. What are the implications?
The US Supreme Court has struck down President Donald Trump’s central policy.
US President Donald Trump’s tariff regime has been ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court, removing a central policy plank of his second term.
Trump’s promised replacement tariffs will take effect within days.
What is the impact of the court’s ruling? And how will it play out internationally?
Presenter: Tom McRae
Guests:
Melanie Brusseler – US programme director at the think tank Common Wealth
James Davis – founder and president of Touchdown Strategies and Republican adviser
Claire Finkelstein – Algernon Biddle professor of law and philosophy, University of Pennsylvania
Published On 21 Feb 2026