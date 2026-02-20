What’s next for Gaza after Trump’s Board of Peace meets in Washington?
Donald Trump’s Board of Peace meets for the first time – pledging money, peacekeeping troops and investment for Gaza.
Only one Palestinian was present, and major European nations remain wary.
So, what did the gathering mean for the people of Gaza?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Rami Khouri – Distinguished fellow at the American University of Beirut
Gideon Levy – Columnist at the Haaretz newspaper
Hugh Lovatt – Senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations
