Is social media addictive?

Meta is accused of harming young users with its addictive features.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has appeared in a Los Angeles court to answer questions about accusations of harm that his company causes to young users.

The landmark trial is looking into the addictive aspects of the use of social media.

It’s part of a big wave of growing anger against tech platforms, which are said to contribute to addictive behaviour.

As a response, some countries have already started restricting access to youngsters.

Others have gone as far as banning their use for children younger than 16.

But can a court case change things?

And what role should families play in controlling their kids’ excessive use of social media?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Adele Walton – Online safety campaigner

Larry Magid – CEO of ConnectSafely.org, an internet safety and security organisation that advises companies, including Facebook

Donna Dawson – Psychologist focusing on personality and behaviour