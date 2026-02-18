Is ISIL on the verge of becoming a regional threat once again?

The US has transferred thousands of detainees linked to the group from Syria to Iraq.

When US President Donald Trump, during his first term in office, declared that ISIL (ISIS) had been defeated, many of the group’s fighters and their families were locked up in northeastern Syria.

They stayed there, in prisons and camps, until dramatic changes unfolded on the ground in recent weeks.

Fearing the detainees may escape, the US has moved more than 5,700 suspected ISIL fighters from Syria to Iraq.

That has led to grave concern from human rights groups, which warn that the detainees are now at risk of torture and unfair trials.

So, why did Washington decide to transfer those prisoners? And is the move motivated by a lack of trust in the new Syrian government?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Zeidon Alkinani – Independent researcher on identity politics in Iraq and the Middle East

Colin Clarke – Executive director of The Soufan Center, a global intelligence and security consultancy

Sarah Sanbar – Researcher in the Middle East and North Africa division at Human Rights Watch