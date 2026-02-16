What’s the fallout from Israel’s land grab?

Israel takes another step towards annexing the occupied West Bank.

Israel appears to be racing against time to tighten its grip on the occupied West Bank.

Last week, its security cabinet approved a move that makes it easier for settlers to buy land there, repealing decades-old laws and regulations.

This week, the Israeli government went a step further.

It has approved a proposal to reactivate land registration in the area for the first time since 1967.

The move paves the way for Israel to gain ownership of vast swaths of land Palestinians hoped would have been part of their future state.

What’s triggering this accelerated confiscation of Palestinian land?

And could it be a recipe for renewed violence?

Presenter: Rishaad Salamat

Guests:

Mohammad Dahleh – Human rights lawyer

Mitchell Barak – Founder of KEEVOON Research, Strategy and Communications

Simon Mabon – Professor of Middle Eastern and International Politics at Lancaster University