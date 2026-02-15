Can the UN Security Council be reformed?

The UN secretary-general says the absence of African seats is ‘indefensible’.

African nations must have permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council, the head of the world body has told the African Union.

Latin American countries and most of those in Asia do not have a permanent presence either, despite their huge populations.

Can the UN be reformed?

Presenter: Rishaad Salamat

Guests:

Olukayode Bakare – visiting scholar in international relations and African politics at the University of Colorado Denver

Mukesh Kapila – former UN humanitarian coordinator in Sudan

Tim Murithi – senior adviser at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation