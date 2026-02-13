What are the challenges facing Bangladesh’s election winners?

Bangladesh Nationalist Party wins in a landslide two years after student-led revolt.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has won the country’s first elections since a 2024 uprising, drawing rare international unity as the United States, China, India and Pakistan all welcomed the process.

But how are the election results being viewed at home, especially by the young people who led the protests for change?

Presenter: Maleen Saeed

Guests:

Shahab Enam Khan – Professor of international relations at Bangladesh University of Professionals

Prapti Taposhi – Activist and first-time voter

Sohela Nazneen – Senior research fellow at the UK’s Institute of Development Studies