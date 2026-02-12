Is genocide still happening in Gaza?

Israel continues attacks and restrictions on essentials for life.

Amnesty International and Israeli human-rights organisation B’Tselem say the genocide in Gaza is continuing.

Four months after a deal to stop the war, aside from continuing Israeli attacks, Palestinians face other dangers.

So what are they – and is it still genocide?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Mansour Shouman – Middle East political analyst and citizen journalist from Gaza

Shai Parnes – Director of public outreach, B’Tselem, NGO that documents human rights violations in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip

Michael Lynk – Professor emeritus of law at Western University in Ontario, Canada and a former UN special rapporteur for human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories