Is genocide still happening in Gaza?
Israel continues attacks and restrictions on essentials for life.
Amnesty International and Israeli human-rights organisation B’Tselem say the genocide in Gaza is continuing.
Four months after a deal to stop the war, aside from continuing Israeli attacks, Palestinians face other dangers.
So what are they – and is it still genocide?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Mansour Shouman – Middle East political analyst and citizen journalist from Gaza
Shai Parnes – Director of public outreach, B’Tselem, NGO that documents human rights violations in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip
Michael Lynk – Professor emeritus of law at Western University in Ontario, Canada and a former UN special rapporteur for human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories