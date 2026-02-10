Will Israel annex the occupied West Bank?

New measures expand Israeli control and make it easier for settlers to acquire land in the Palestinian territory.

Israel’s security cabinet has approved plans to expand its power across the occupied West Bank, making it easier to seize Palestinian land illegally.

The move has been met by worldwide condemnation, with the United States saying it is opposed to any Israeli annexation.

But will that stop Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right government’s plans?

And could it be a recipe for renewed violence in the occupied Palestinian territory?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Yossi Mekelberg – senior consulting fellow at Chatham House

Ammar Hijazi – Palestine’s ambassador to International Organisations in The Hague

Chris Doyle – director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding