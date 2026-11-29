Inside Story
Rebranded M23 group unleashes new wave of violence in DR Congo
What does it mean for a country trying to control a rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak?
Renewed violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo has displaced nearly half a million people. The army is fighting a new political-military coalition led by former President Joseph Kabila.
Presenter: Anna Burns-Francis
Guests:
Olawale Ismail, senior lecturer at the African Leadership Centre at King’s College London
Oluwole Ojewale, senior researcher for West and Central Africa at the Institute for Security Studies
Raul Sanchez de la Sierra, associate professor at the London School of Economics
Published On 29 Nov 2026