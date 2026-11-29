What does it mean for a country trying to control a rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak?

Renewed violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo has displaced nearly half a million people. The army is fighting a new political-military coalition led by former President Joseph Kabila.

Presenter: Anna Burns-Francis

Guests:

Olawale Ismail, senior lecturer at the African Leadership Centre at King’s College London

Oluwole Ojewale, senior researcher for West and Central Africa at the Institute for Security Studies

Raul Sanchez de la Sierra, associate professor at the London School of Economics