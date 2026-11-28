Snap elections held in one of the last bastions of left-wing politics in Europe.

Spain’s economy is outperforming most European countries with a growth rate of more than 2 percent.

But the benefits have not trickled down to its people. Many cannot afford to own a house. Property prices have increased by nearly 80 percent in the past decade, but wages grew by less than half.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is hoping his gamble of calling a snap election will pay off – and he’ll clinch a majority. But many people say they are frustrated with his government.

So, will this dissatisfaction bring a right-wing coalition to power?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Paolo Gerbaudo – Senior research fellow at Complutense University Madrid

Javier Carbonell – Director at Future Policy Lab

Andrei Quintia Pastrana – Fellow at University of Santiago de Compostela