Inside Story
Is Iraq facing renewed instability?
Roughly 20 percent of Iraq’s oil reserves are in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.
The local government runs the oil fields and revenue helps it govern. But now that is in danger.
The federal government has announced control over refineries. Baghdad says it’s losing millions of dollars every month to crude oil smugglers.
That’s united the Kurds who are bitterly opposed to the move. Thousands have protested against what they say is a loss of autonomy.
Are their fears justified? Will the deployment of government troops on the border lead to a military confrontation?
Presenter: Rishaad Salama
Guests:
Sajad Jiyad – Political analyst and senior non-resident fellow at the Center for International Policy
Renad Mansour – Director of the Iraq Initiative at Chatham House
Kamaran Palani – Senior fellow at the Middle East Peace and Security Forum