Roughly 20 percent of Iraq’s oil reserves are in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

The local government runs the oil fields and revenue helps it govern. But now that is in danger.

The federal government has announced control over refineries. Baghdad says it’s losing millions of dollars every month to crude oil smugglers.

That’s united the Kurds who are bitterly opposed to the move. Thousands have protested against what they say is a loss of autonomy.

Are their fears justified? Will the deployment of government troops on the border lead to a military confrontation?

Presenter: Rishaad Salama

Guests:

Sajad Jiyad – Political analyst and senior non-resident fellow at the Center for International Policy

Renad Mansour – Director of the Iraq Initiative at Chatham House

Kamaran Palani – Senior fellow at the Middle East Peace and Security Forum