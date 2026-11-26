New measures come after previous trade tariffs ruled illegal.

The United States has issued tariffs of up to 20 percent against 14 major trading partners, including China and the European Union.

They replace previous levies struck down by the US Supreme Court.

So, why is President Donald Trump coming back with more – and how will China and others respond?

Presenter: Rishaad Salamat

Guests:

Greg Swenson – Founding partner of Brigg Macadam, a banking firm focused on international financing; chairman of Republicans Overseas UK

Zichen Wang – Deputy secretary-general of the Center for China and Globalization in Beijing

Mujtaba Rahman – Managing director for Europe at the Eurasia Group