Europe has seen a wave of protests and industrial action in recent weeks. High living costs, energy prices and a lack of affordable housing are fuelling the unrest.

So, how deep is this crisis – and can it be fixed?

Presenter: Rishaad Salamat

Guests:

Vicky Pryce – Chief Economic Adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research in London and the former joint Head of the UK Government Economic Service.

Evelyn Astor – Director of the European Social Observatory in Brussels.

Remi Bourgeot – Economist and Associate Fellow at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs.