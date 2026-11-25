Inside Story
What’s behind Europe’s protests?
Europe has seen a wave of protests and industrial action in recent weeks. High living costs, energy prices and a lack of affordable housing are fuelling the unrest.
So, how deep is this crisis – and can it be fixed?
Presenter: Rishaad Salamat
Guests:
Vicky Pryce – Chief Economic Adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research in London and the former joint Head of the UK Government Economic Service.
Evelyn Astor – Director of the European Social Observatory in Brussels.
Remi Bourgeot – Economist and Associate Fellow at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs.
Published On 25 Nov 2026