Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says two Russian vessels were targeted in Libya’s waters.

After repeatedly targeting sites deep inside Russia, Ukraine has claimed responsibility for an attack far from the front lines.

Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian warship docked in the Libyan port of Benghazi and struck a cargo vessel just offshore.

The escalation risks dragging the oil-rich but politically divided North African nation – where Russia already has a presence – into the conflict.

Are the Benghazi attacks an effort by Ukraine to chip away at this foothold? And could they threaten European support for Ukraine?

Presenter: Rishaad Salamat

Guests:

Olesia Horiainova, cofounder and deputy head of the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Centre

Pavel Felgenhauer, analyst who specialises in Russian defence policy

Marina Miron, researcher in defence studies at King’s College London