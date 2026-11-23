Tehran has ramped up attacks in recent days as the US naval blockade and sanctions campaign hurt the country.

After a relative lull in its conflict with the United States, Iran is striking US assets in Gulf countries again. Civilian facilities have been damaged.

Is Iran just tightening its grip on the global economy?

Can Tehran force the White House to ease its economic blockade?

And could this revive a full-scale conflict?

Presenter: Rob Matheson

Guests:

Ali Akbar Dareini — Researcher at the Center for Strategic Studies

Barbara Slavin — Distinguished Fellow at the Stimson Center

Mehran Kamrava — Professor of Government at Georgetown University in Qatar