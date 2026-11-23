Inside Story
Iran hits US bases and civilian sites in the Gulf after a lull
Tehran has ramped up attacks in recent days as the US naval blockade and sanctions campaign hurt the country.
After a relative lull in its conflict with the United States, Iran is striking US assets in Gulf countries again. Civilian facilities have been damaged.
Is Iran just tightening its grip on the global economy?
Can Tehran force the White House to ease its economic blockade?
And could this revive a full-scale conflict?
Presenter: Rob Matheson
Guests:
Ali Akbar Dareini — Researcher at the Center for Strategic Studies
Barbara Slavin — Distinguished Fellow at the Stimson Center
Mehran Kamrava — Professor of Government at Georgetown University in Qatar
Published On 23 Nov 2026