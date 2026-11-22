Fossil fuels are at the centre of deep division.

The United Nations climate change conference in Turkiye has failed to reach an agreement.

Countries in the greatest danger, and the European Union, refused to accept the final text – with deep disputes over fossil fuels.

So, why has the COP31 summit ended without a deal?

Presenter: Rob Matheson

Guests:

George Monbiot – Environmental and political activist who is a regular columnist with The Guardian

Harjeet Singh – Strategic adviser at the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative

Francois Gemenne – Professor at HEC Paris who specialises in environmental geopolitics