UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham hopes his country will rejoin the EU in his lifetime. But what are the chances?

The United Kingdom and European Union have struck new deals in Brussels for closer cooperation, more than a decade after Britain voted to leave the bloc.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham hopes his country will rejoin the EU in his lifetime.

But what are the chances?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Bobby McDonagh – Former Irish ambassador to the UK and former permanent representative to the EU

Steven Wright – Cofounder of Britain Unbound, a group focused on advocating for the UK to remain outside the EU

Lionel Barber – Former editor-in-chief of the Financial Times.