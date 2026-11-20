Ruling against Myanmar may have implications for Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against its Muslim Rohingya minority.

Thousands of people were killed in a 2017 crackdown that forced nearly one million Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh.

So, how significant is this ruling? And are there implications for Israel’s genocide in Gaza?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Lucky Karim – Rohingya refugee, author and founder of Refugee Women for Peace and Justice (RWPJ)

Simon Adams – Professor of Human Rights at Murdoch University in Australia and former Executive Director of the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect

Michael Becker – Assistant Professor of International Human Rights Law at Trinity College Dublin, who previously worked at the ICJ