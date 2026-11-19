Xi, Putin and Trump issue ‘Peace Declaration’ after historic summit.

A three-way meeting between the leaders of China, Russia and the United States has yielded a number of commitments.

Xi Jinping hosted Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in the city of Shenzhen, China on Thursday.

In a joint statement called a “Peace Declaration”, the three countries’ presidents pledged to safeguard international security and increase the production of refined petroleum products.

They also stressed that a nuclear war should never be fought because it cannot be won.

And they agreed to keep channels of dialogue open to resolve conflicts such as the war in Ukraine.

But how will Xi, Putin and Trump turn these commitments into actions?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Andy Mok – Senior research fellow at the Center for China and Globalization

Aaron Glasserman – Distinguished fellow at the Weatherhead East Asian Institute at Columbia University

Alexander Bratersky – Independent journalist and specialist in Russian foreign policy and Russia-US relations