African National Congress won its lowest-ever vote share in local elections this month.

Led by Nelson Mandela, the ANC swept to power when apartheid ended 32 years ago.

But in local elections this month, South Africa’s governing party’s support slumped to its lowest level yet.

So, how serious is the ANC’s political crisis and can it recover?

And what are the implications for the nation?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Aslam Dasoo — Member of the ANC Stalwarts and Veterans group and national convenor of the Progressive Health Forum

Ralph Mathekga — Political analyst and senior expert at Geopolitical Intelligence Services

Lindiwe Zulu — Member of the ANC’s National Executive Committee and International Relations Subcommittee