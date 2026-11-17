Inside Story
What’s behind the ANC’s decline in South Africa?
African National Congress won its lowest-ever vote share in local elections this month.
Led by Nelson Mandela, the ANC swept to power when apartheid ended 32 years ago.
But in local elections this month, South Africa’s governing party’s support slumped to its lowest level yet.
So, how serious is the ANC’s political crisis and can it recover?
And what are the implications for the nation?
Presenter:
James Bays
Guests:
Aslam Dasoo — Member of the ANC Stalwarts and Veterans group and national convenor of the Progressive Health Forum
Ralph Mathekga — Political analyst and senior expert at Geopolitical Intelligence Services
Lindiwe Zulu — Member of the ANC’s National Executive Committee and International Relations Subcommittee
Published On 17 Nov 2026