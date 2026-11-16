What will Europe do next in Ukraine?

There is division within the European Union over diplomatic strategy for efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian cities as Kyiv’s forces continue to carry out long-range strikes.

But diplomatic pressure is ramping up, too, with the European Union wanting a say in United States-brokered talks aimed at ending Russia and Ukraine’s four-and-a-half-year war.

So, what role should Europe play?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Kurt Volker – Former US special representative for Ukraine negotiations (2017-2019) and a former US ambassador to NATO

Donnacha O Beachain – Professor of politics at Dublin City University

Leonid Ragozin – Independent journalist and specialist on Russia, Ukraine and Eastern Europe