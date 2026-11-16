Inside Story
What will Europe do next in Ukraine?
There is division within the European Union over diplomatic strategy for efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian cities as Kyiv’s forces continue to carry out long-range strikes.
But diplomatic pressure is ramping up, too, with the European Union wanting a say in United States-brokered talks aimed at ending Russia and Ukraine’s four-and-a-half-year war.
So, what role should Europe play?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Kurt Volker – Former US special representative for Ukraine negotiations (2017-2019) and a former US ambassador to NATO
Donnacha O Beachain – Professor of politics at Dublin City University
Leonid Ragozin – Independent journalist and specialist on Russia, Ukraine and Eastern Europe
Published On 16 Nov 2026