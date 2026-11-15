Who can force Israel to implement Gaza ceasefire deal?

Storms batter Palestinian territory as Israel restricts the entry of aid.

The United States president may have declared the war in Gaza over, but life is anything but normal for Palestinians there. They are still living in tents, with no access to basic services.

Now there is the added hardship of cold and rainy winter weather. Recent flooding has exposed just how vulnerable displaced families remain.

Israel is continuing to block the entry of humanitarian aid, basic supplies and adequate shelter. Calls from the US-established Board of Peace, the United Nations and the European Union have gone unanswered.

What can be done to ensure the humanitarian crisis doesn’t deepen?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Tamer Qarmout – Associate professor of Public Policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

Eyad Amawi – Representative of the Gaza Relief Committee and a humanitarian consultant

Chris Doyle – Director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding and a specialist in Middle East politics