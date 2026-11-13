How will the US deal with Nvidia scandal?

Tech giant CEO resigned and will testify before Congress.

Jensen Huang, tech superstar, and now former chief executive of Nvidia, is due to appear before the United States Congress.

He has admitted to having an affair with a woman accused of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Nvidia says no company data has been compromised and there were no breaches of national security. But the FBI and the Department of Justice have launched investigations.

Could this damage the US chip-manufacturing industry?

And how will the US deal with potential spying at the highest levels of one of the world’s most valuable companies?

Presenter: Per Nyberg

Guests:

Paulo Carvao – Research fellow at Harvard Kennedy School, specialising in AI and technology policy

Aya Ibrahim – Senior fellow for economic and national security at the AI Now Institute

Einar Tangen – Senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation and a specialist in China-US relations