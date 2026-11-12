Inside Story
What’s at stake in the renewed tensions over the Falkland Islands?
A legal battle is under way between Argentina and the United Kingdom, triggered by an oil project off the coast of the disputed Falkland Islands.
The Argentinian government wants to stop drilling in the area by a joint British-Israeli venture, saying it should not take place until the issue of sovereignty has been resolved.
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For its part, the British government rejects these arguments, stressing its full sovereignty over the area.
The case is the latest chapter in the dispute between the UK and Argentina.
The two countries went to war in the early 1980s after Argentina invaded the Falklands. So, what are the implications of this case?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Diego Guelar – Former Argentinian ambassador to the United States
Javier Farje – Latin American affairs specialist and historian
Tobias Ellwood – Former British MP who served as a minister at the Ministry of Defence and the UK Foreign Office