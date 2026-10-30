Why is Netanyahu accusing Palestinian Israeli parties of fraud?

Prime Minister claims the parties accepted foreign funding.

The votes have been counted in Israel’s general election and there is no overall majority.

Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Palestinian Israeli parties of “stealing” the polls and accepting funding from Qatar to do it.

Those parties have denied wrongdoing, the Electoral Commission has found no evidence of fraud and Qatar denies any involvement.

So, is this a way for Netanyahu to stop Palestinian Israeli parties from forming a coalition with the opposition to unseat his Likud party?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Sheikha Alanoud Hamad Saud Al Thani – political analyst and fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs

Abed Abou Shhadeh – political analyst and former City Council Representative for the Palestinian community in Jaffa-Tel Aviv

Adam Bellos – CEO of The Israel Innovation Fund and columnist for The Jerusalem Post