Does Russia offer African countries an equal partnership?

President Vladimir Putin hosts African leaders at a summit in Moscow.

The Russian president, speaking at the third Russia-Africa Summit being held in Moscow, has told African leaders that his country is a better partner than the West.

Vladimir Putin says Russian companies operate in Africa on an equal footing, accusing Western countries of still focusing on exploiting the continent’s resources.

Some African nations have turned to Russia for security assistance in recent years. Trade and economic ties are also growing.

And Russia has highlighted the importance of what it calls a “multipolar world” – while it seeks support from the Global South to counter Western pressure over its war in Ukraine.

So, what are Russia and African countries getting out of this gathering?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Beverly Ochieng – Associate director at Control Risks, specialising in Francophone Africa and the Sahel

Andrey Kortunov – Russian foreign affairs analyst and the former director general of the Russian International Affairs Council

Sanusha Naidu – Foreign policy analyst and senior research associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue