Can a humanitarian crisis in Gaza be averted?

The World Food Programme says it is forced to cut aid for thousands in the enclave.

The United States brokered a “ceasefire” to end Israel’s war on Gaza last year. More than two million people in the enclave were hoping it would change the humanitarian situation there.

But since then, Israel has not stopped its attacks. And the already scarce food supply is about to be strained even further.

The World Food Programme says funding shortages are forcing it to cut back its operations in Gaza.

That means half a million Palestinians there will no longer receive badly needed food aid.

How can that gap be closed?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Tamer Qarmout – Associate professor of public policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

Mohammed Salah – Entrepreneur and founder of Tech from Palestine, which helps Palestinian youth and engineers access the global technology ecosystem

Natasha Hall – Senior advocate for the Middle East with Refugees International and an associate fellow at Chatham House