Could conflict in Ethiopia expand across the region?

Addis Ababa accuses Egypt, Eritrea and Sudan of backing armed groups.

Within days of renewed confrontations between the Ethiopian military and an alliance of armed groups, fears are growing that the conflict is spreading across the region.

The government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has accused Eritrea, Sudan and Egypt of backing the opposition coalition. Khartoum and Cairo have denied involvement.

And after reciprocal diplomatic moves, Asmara and Addis Ababa have severed ties.

It is a reflection of the decades of mutual distrust between Ethiopia and the three countries. And it follows the collapse of an agreement that ended the last war between Abiy’s government and Tigrayan forces nearly four years ago.

So what does this mean for the region?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Magnus Taylor – Deputy Director of the Horn of Africa Project at the International Crisis Group

Jervin Naidoo – Senior political analyst at Oxford Economics Africa

Ahmed Soliman – Senior research fellow in the Africa Programme at Chatham House