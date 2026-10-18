How will Europe deal with youth-led protests?

Demonstrations are spreading across the continent.

Weeks of student protests in France have grown into some of the worst unrest in Europe in recent years.

The demonstrations started as a call for reforms to the education system. But they have since expanded into protests against the high cost of living and planned cuts to social services.

And France is not alone. Demonstrators have taken to the streets in other parts of Europe. They are venting their frustrations against leaders they say have failed to address their needs, and putting pressure on their governments.

And right-wing parties are looking to seize the moment to make political gains.

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Diane De Vignemont – Independent journalist and historian

Julius Fintelmann – Co-founder and editor-in-chief at The European Correspondent

Jaime Velazquez – Independent journalist who specialises in the political landscape in Spain