Will Israeli voters punish Benjamin Netanyahu?

Netanyahu is reported to have received warnings before October 7, 2023, but failed to act on time.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces serious challenges in the upcoming general elections on October 27.

His campaign has been overshadowed by many accusations that he failed to prevent the October 7, 2023, attacks, despite reportedly being warned they would take place.

On Wednesday, the former Shin Bet chief said he has repeatedly warned Netanyahu about the possibility of an escalation on the Gaza front.

Several other warnings were allegedly communicated to the prime minister.

So, as calls grow for accountability, what are his chances?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Dan Perry – Former chief editor of The Associated Press in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Rob Geist Pinfold – Lecturer in defence studies at King’s College London who specialises in Israeli security affairs

Mairav Zonszein – Senior analyst at the International Crisis Group and a contributing opinion writer with The New York Times