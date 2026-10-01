What’s driving Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank?

Attacks on Palestinians in the area are growing at unprecedented levels.

Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory are illegal under international law, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has approved plans to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The expansion is taking place alongside unprecedented levels of anti-Palestinian pogroms carried out by Israelis from illegal settlements.

United Nations experts have said the rate of “settler terrorism” has increased over the last three years and reach a new peak this year.

The situation has eventually drawn harsh criticism from Israel’s allies in Europe.

But will that be enough to stop settler violence?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Xavier Abu Eid – Political analyst and former communications director for the Palestine Liberation Organization

Mairav Zonszein – Senior analyst at the International Crisis Group

Pat Griffith – Spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross