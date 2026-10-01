KADIM, WEST BANK - SEPTEMBER 30: Jewish Israelis hold Israeli flag during a march in support of the newly re-established Israeli settlements in northern West Bank near the re-established Jewish settlement of Kadim at the out skirt of the Palestinian city of Jenin in Northern West Bank on September 30, 2026 in Kadim, West Bank. The settlements here, which are considered illegal under international law, had been evacuated and demolished in 2005 under a previous Israeli government. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Video Duration 28 minutes 00 seconds 28:00

Inside Story

What’s driving Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank?

Attacks on Palestinians in the area are growing at unprecedented levels.

Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory are illegal under international law, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has approved plans to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The expansion is taking place alongside unprecedented levels of anti-Palestinian pogroms carried out by Israelis from illegal settlements.

United Nations experts have said the rate of “settler terrorism” has increased over the last three years and reach a new peak this year.

The situation has eventually drawn harsh criticism from Israel’s allies in Europe.

But will that be enough to stop settler violence?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Xavier Abu Eid – Political analyst and former communications director for the Palestine Liberation Organization

Mairav Zonszein – Senior analyst at the International Crisis Group

Pat Griffith – Spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross

Published On 1 Oct 2026

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