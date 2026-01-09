Why is the US quitting international organisations?

There are more signs that the United States is disengaging from the global order established after World War II.

President Donald Trump has ordered his administration to pull out of more than 60 agencies, half of them part of the United Nations.

Trump argues that being a member of these organisations is contrary to his country’s interests.

The secretary of state went as far as saying they’re useless or wasteful.

This move has prompted global outrage, with the UN saying its ‘responsibility to deliver’ will not waver.

So, where does this all leave the multilateral global order?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Adolfo Franco – Republican strategist and former adviser to US Senator John McCain

Andrew Gilmour – Former UN assistant secretary-general for human rights

Matthew Duss – Executive VP of the Center for International Policy and a former foreign policy adviser to Senator Bernie Sanders