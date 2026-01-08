Can tension in Aleppo be contained?
The Syrian army and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, have taken part in clashes in Aleppo city this week.
The violence reflects a deep rift between the two sides, and many rounds of talks have so far failed to reach common ground.
The SDF seeks a decentralised system of government – with areas under its control having a certain level of autonomy.
But the government in Damascus wants to centralise power.
So, what does it all mean for Syria’s unity?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Labib Nahhas – Syria analyst
Omer Ozkizilcik – Nonresident fellow for the Syria Project in the Atlantic Council’s Middle East programme.
Rob Geist Pinfold – Lecturer in international security at King’s College London
Published On 8 Jan 2026