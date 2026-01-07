Will Russia accept Western troops in Ukraine?

The UK and France pledged boots on the ground once a peace deal is reached.

On Tuesday, Ukraine got yet another push from its Western allies. A meeting of the “coalition of the willing” in Paris pledged full support for Kyiv in any future peace settlement to the ongoing war with Russia.

The gathering stressed that Ukraine should be able to defend itself even after the fighting ends. France and the United Kingdom said a multinational force would be deployed if and when a peace deal is achieved.

But Russia has made it clear it opposes any NATO members deploying troops inside Ukraine.

So, what would that mean for the future of Ukraine?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Oleksiy Goncharenko – Member of the Ukrainian parliament

Marina Miron – Military analyst at the Defence Studies Department at King’s College London

Pavel Felgenhauer – Russia defence and foreign policy analyst