What does the US attack on Venezuela mean for Russia and China?

Beijing and Moscow are strong allies of Venezuela’s abducted President Nicolas Maduro.

The capture of President Nicolas Maduro by the United States came despite his country’s longstanding alliance with both China and Russia – allies of Venezuela’s leader.

Both Beijing and Moscow have criticised the US attack, but have taken no action.

What are the implications for Russia and China?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Andrey Kortunov – Former director general of the Russian International Affairs Council and a member of the Valdai Discussion Club, a Russian foreign policy think tank

Chris Weafer – Chief executive officer of Macro-Advisory, a strategic consultancy focused on political and economic affairs across Eurasia

Shaun Rein – Founder and managing director of the China Market Research Group in Shanghai and author of The Split, which analyses the geopolitical divide between the US and China