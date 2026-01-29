Why is the Doomsday Clock nearer to midnight than ever before?

Atomic scientists raise alarm over more global conflict and new risks such as artificial intelligence.

The Doomsday Clock has reached the closest ever point to midnight, according to the atomic scientists who run it.

They say more wars, aggression from nuclear powers and weaker arms controls are to blame, along with climate change and risks posed by AI.

So, should we be worried?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Karim Haggag – Director at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute

Ramesh Srinivasan – Professor at UCLA Department of Information Studies and host of the podcast, Utopias

Ben Aris – Founder and editor-in-chief of bne IntelliNews in Berlin