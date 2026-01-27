Will Palestinians ever find their loved ones in Gaza’s rubble?
Thousands are missing as Israel blocks machinery essential for the search.
The last Israeli captive’s body is found in Gaza – where many thousands of Palestinians lie buried under rubble.
Israel – as part of its long-standing policy – has not returned the remains of many hundreds of Palestinians.
Why – and what’s the impact?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Amjad Sharwa – Director of the Palestinian Non-Governmental Organizations Network in Gaza
Yara Hawari – Co-Director at Al-Shabaka: the Palestinian Policy Network
Issam Aruri – Commissioner-General of the Independent Commission for Human Rights in Palestine
Published On 27 Jan 2026