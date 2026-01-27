Video Duration 29 minutes 00 seconds 29:00
Will Palestinians ever find their loved ones in Gaza’s rubble?

Thousands are missing as Israel blocks machinery essential for the search. 

The last Israeli captive’s body is found in Gaza – where many thousands of Palestinians lie buried under rubble.

Israel – as part of its long-standing policy – has not returned the remains of many hundreds of Palestinians.

Why – and what’s the impact?

Presenter:  James Bays

Guests: 

Amjad Sharwa – Director of the Palestinian Non-Governmental Organizations Network in Gaza

Yara Hawari – Co-Director at Al-Shabaka: the Palestinian Policy Network

Issam Aruri – Commissioner-General of the Independent Commission for Human Rights in Palestine

Published On 27 Jan 2026

