Is the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown working?

There has been a second fatal shooting in the US state of Minnesota this month.

As soon as Donald Trump made his comeback to the White House early last year, he rushed to step up his crackdown on those who enter the United States illegally.

His administration soon started mass arrests and mass deportations.

That has led to mass protests against Trump’s immigration policies.

Protesters are particularly venting their anger against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, accusing them of using excessive force.

And the state of Minnesota has become the epicentre of the anger against the crackdown in recent weeks.

There have been at least three shootings there involving immigration agents just this month alone – two of them fatal.

So, does this violent crackdown serve any real purpose?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Darrin Porcher – Former NYPD lieutenant and criminal justice professor at Pace University

Leon Fresco – Former deputy assistant attorney general in charge of immigration litigation at the US Department of Justice

Alex Vitale – Professor in the Department of Sociology at Brooklyn College, and the coordinator of the Policing and Social Justice Project