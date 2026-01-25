What’s behind the recent shift in US defence strategy?

Washington has revealed its new national defence strategy.

Last month, the United States published a National Security Strategy that marked a clear departure from its post-Cold War policies.

This week, a Pentagon Defense Strategy followed, echoing what was revealed by the White House.

Rooted in President Donald Trump’s “America First” approach, it prioritises homeland security and influence in the Western Hemisphere.

The new strategy came as no surprise. Trump and his officials have been engaged in often-heated debates with close allies about what role the US is expected to play in their defence.

So, what’s the fallout for America’s allies around the world?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Adam Clements – US foreign policy analyst and former Pentagon official

Marina Miron – Researcher with Defence Studies Department at King’s College London

Youngshik Bong – Visiting professor at the Graduate School of International Studies at Yonsei University and adviser to South Korea’s Ministry of National Defence