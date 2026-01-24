Will TikTok deal satisfy security concerns in US?
It is a deal that ended years of uncertainty over the future of TikTok in the United States.
More than 200 million people in the US can continue using the Chinese video-sharing platform.
Concerns about national security triggered a debate on banning the app almost six years ago.
To address the concerns, an agreement to create a TikTok-US joint venture was reached between Washington and Beijing.
A number of US investors will now control the newly formed entity.
But why did TikTok become such a big political issue in the US?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Einar Tangen – senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation
Sarah Kreps – founder and director of the Technology Policy Institute at Cornell University
Anupam Chander – professor of law at the Georgetown University Law Center