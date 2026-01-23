Will the Board of Peace live up to its name?

United States President Donald Trump launched the Board of Peace on Thursday, saying it’s one of the most consequential bodies ever created in the history of the world.

This is all part of the agreement to reach a ceasefire in Gaza – after more than two years of Israel’s genocidal war on Palestinians in the territory.

Trump said the board will work in partnership with the United Nations to address crises far beyond Gaza.

Now, all eyes will be on what the board achieves in Gaza before dealing with other conflicts

So, will it deliver?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Faisal Al-Mudahka – Editor-in-Chief of Gulf Times

Christian Josi – Republican political strategist

Jawad Anani – Former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Jordan