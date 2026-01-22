Is the world’s rules-based order ruptured?

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says system is broken, with world powers employing force.

The world’s rules-based order is ruptured, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said, in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland that avoided mentioning United States President Donald Trump.

While Trump hit back at Carney, the Canadian leader’s words have been widely praised and analysed.

So, is he right?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Lionel Barber – Former editor of The Financial Times

Bessma Momani – Professor of political science at the University of Waterloo

Donnacha O Beachain – Professor of politics at Dublin City University