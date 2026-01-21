Can Israel flatten the UNRWA headquarters with impunity?

Israel has faced international condemnation after it bulldozed the headquarters of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem.

The UN said razing the compound violates international law.

What are the implications of the demolition?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Shireen Salti – Political analyst who specialises in Palestine-Israel public affairs

Francesca Albanese – UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory and a former lawyer at UNRWA

Gideon Levy – Columnist at Israeli news outlet Haaretz