How can Europe respond to Trump’s Greenland tariffs threat?

The United States’s claim to the Danish territory has sparked fears of a trade war.

United States President Donald Trump has threatened tariffs against seven European Union countries and the United Kingdom for opposing his plans to take control of Greenland.

EU leaders are considering how to respond.

What are their options? And what are the dangers for both sides?

Presenter: Maleen Saeed

Guests:

Rebecca Christie – Senior fellow at Bruegel, a European think tank that specialises in economics

Ben Aris – Founder and editor-in-chief of bne IntelliNews

Pieter Cleppe – European policy analyst and editor-in-chief of BrusselsReport.eu